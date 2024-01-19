Heart-Shaped Ravioli Arrived At Costco Just In Time For Valentine's Day

Anytime a holiday approaches, it becomes impossible not to notice the way everything begins to morph into shapes that represent that festive occasion. Whether it's stars and stripes cookies for Independence Day or shamrock-shaped pasta for St. Patrick's Day, brands are always looking for a way to tie their products in. With Costco often leading the charge for these celebratory items, we were excited to see a longtime favorite return just in time for Valentine's Day; heart-shaped ravioli.

Located by Instagrammer @costcobuys, the Nuovo pasta heart ravioli is available in a four-cheese blend of ricotta, mozzarella, parmesan, and aged asiago cheese for $9.99. Each container holds two 16-ounce packages of a mixture of red and yellow heart-shaped pasta, which customers had mixed feelings about. "I'm sure [they're] with red dye chemicals. No thanks," commented one disappointed person. "Looks disgusting," wrote another.

The ravioli also had its supporters, though, with many excited about its return along with the potential of future holiday-themed items. "They are so good! Look for clovers for St. Pat's Day, too!" wrote one commenter on @costcobuys' post. "So festive!" wrote another excited commenter. For those looking forward to an affordable Valentine's Dinner option, there are multiple ways to serve these ravioli to impress your loved ones.