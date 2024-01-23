Chain Restaurant Cuban Sandwiches Ranked Worst To Best, According To Customers

With piquant flavors and portability on its side, sandwich lovers would be hard-pressed to pass up a Cuban. A staple shaped by Southern Florida's rich Cuban diaspora, the mixto (Spanish for "mixed") melts savory deli ham and succulent pork, Swiss cheese, pickles, and mustard between sliced Cuban bread. The thin, toasted proportions lend a crisp sensation on the tongue that, paired with the tangier condiments and filling, imparts a surprising decadence.

Though territorial battles have been waged over the sandwich's true roots — was it born in Tampa or Miami? — the age-old row refuses to temper the entree's hearty draw. Chain restaurants often riff out regional fare for diners outside those borders to enjoy. For the majority of us, our exposure to the Cuban might come from a well-known sub shop or sit-down eatery with an expansive menu and footprint, not Little Havana.

Looking to avoid a ham-fisted panini suited for throwing into the Caribbean? Deciding which chain restaurants to seek out for a fabulous island-style sandwich can be tough, but customers who've done the devouring can at least point us in the right direction for a worthwhile Cuban. Read on for our choices, ranked from worst to best.