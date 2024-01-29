Maneet Chauhan's Tip For Taking Store-Bought Cupcakes To A New Level

There's something special about a store-bought cupcake that evokes childhood memories of birthday parties and backyard barbecues. Sometimes, you want a homemade cupcake but may not have the time or energy to whip up cupcakes from scratch. Before you feel bad about having to take shortcuts, know that even celebrity chefs bring store-bought cupcakes to parties. Tournament of Champions second season winner and restaurateur Maneet Chauhan, who specializes in modern Indian cuisine, uses chutneys to take her store-bought cupcakes up a notch.

Chauhan buys pre-made vanilla cupcakes and then whips up different homemade chutneys to place atop the cupcakes. The chutneys not only add flavor but a textural component that makes the cupcake look and taste far more fancy than it is. Chauhan particularly enjoys a pumpkin spice chutney with a sprinkling of pumpkin spice and sugar on top to create a unique dessert that mimics the flavors of pumpkin pie — especially great for those who are not pie fans. If pumpkin isn't your jam, try an apple or pecan chutney for a festive holiday treat or an elevated cupcake anytime.