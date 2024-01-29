Twitter Is Begging Jason Kelce To Be The Tailgate Anthony Bourdain

Taylor Swift isn't the only big-name supporter of the Kansas City Chiefs making headlines for their presence at playoff games this year. Jason Kelce (older brother of Chiefs star Travis Kelce) became an instant meme after his shirtless celebration in Buffalo earlier this year, beer in hand. Reports are circulating that the Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman is retiring, and while there's no formal announcement from Kelce (yet), fans on X, formerly known as Twitter, already have an idea for what he should do next — and it takes a page out of the playbook of one of the food world's most beloved figures.

User @CMDfashionista declared that Kelce should star in an HBO docu-series where he visits different teams each week and participates in their tailgate festivities. In their words, "like Anthony Bourdain but for pregames." The late chef was famous for his travels to far-flung corners of the globe and his ability to connect with people of diverse cultures. The suggestion to make Kelce the Bourdain of tailgating garnered more than 89,000 likes, thousands of reposts, and hundreds of supportive comments in less than a day, with many begging networks to take notice.