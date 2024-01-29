The Best Wine To Pair With Crab Cakes

Crab cakes, the Baltimore dish that's Duff Goldman's Super Bowl staple, should probably be paired with another Charm City icon, National Bohemian beer. Natty Bo may not be easy to come by outside of Maryland, and not everyone likes to have a beer with their meal. If you're more of a wine drinker, that raises a question: What wine goes best with crab cakes? You'll need to find something that won't overwhelm the mild, sweet crab meat while being bold enough to stand up to the crunchy coating.

Wine experts recommend a variety of matches, including dry chardonnay, semi-sweet riesling, and even sangiovese, which is a light and fruity red. The most restaurant-worthy pairing, however, is sauvignon blanc because it's not too oaky, not too sweet, and, while mildly acidic, not too tart. As Goldilocks would say, it's the "just right" wine for just about any shellfish dish, making it the best choice for accompanying crab cakes.