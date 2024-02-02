9 Twin Peaks Menu Items To Try And 4 You Should Avoid, According To Customers

If you find yourself at a sports bar with a woodsy lumberjack schtick that seeps into the decor and barely-there uniforms of its waitresses, then you've arrived at Twin Peaks. The Texas franchise has nearly 100 log cabins spanning the country and remains a stronghold in the "breastaurant" category popularized by Hooters and Tilted Kilt. Frosty brews, premium sports programming blaring from flatscreens — it was only a matter of time before Fat Brands transformed it into a multi-million dollar powerhouse by swooping up the concept in a 2021 purchase.

Venturing to Twin Peaks for the food may recall that age-old joke of flipping through Playboy for the articles. But there's no need to make any justifications, here. The lodge, to its credit, touts a broad array of American specialties that even resemble home-cooked meals on occasion. Scratch-made chicken fried steak and pot roast in addition to nachos? The variety is on fire.

However, to the uninitiated, the chain's wide selection can also make the task of ordering grub a bit grueling. To help, we've examined customer input as we'll elaborate on further, plus an emphasis on serving size and value (based on prices as of early 2024), to produce nine highlights and four duds from the Twin Peaks menu to look out for. Let's see what did (or didn't) make the cut.