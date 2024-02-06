False Facts About Avocados You Thought Were True

Avocados have experienced a remarkable surge in popularity in the U.S. since the 1980s. According to Statista, the per capita consumption of avocados in the country grew from 2.23 pounds in 2000 to an astonishing 9.22 pounds in 2022. So why this sudden obsession with avocados? Several factors have contributed to the skyrocketing popularity of this creamy fruit, from the FDA relaxing importation rules to becoming a trend on restaurant menus to a series of successful Super Bowl marketing campaigns.

First, avocados have gained a reputation as a superfood due to their numerous health benefits. Avocados are a rich source of fiber, healthy fats, folate, magnesium, potassium, and vitamins B, C, E, and K. Avocados are also free of cholesterol and contain little sodium. Over the years, avocados have become a staple of the North American culinary scene. From avocado toast and smoothie bowls to salads, sandwiches, and even desserts, the versatility of avocados in the kitchen has made them a beloved ingredient in both restaurant and home kitchens.

Despite their popularity, avocados remain shrouded in a web of misconceptions. Hold onto your hats because we are about to debunk some of the most common false facts about avocados that you might have believed to be true.