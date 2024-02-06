Eric André's Go-To Super Bowl Snack - Exclusive

Everyone has their own favorite part of the Super Bowl. For some, it is the game itself; for others, it is the halftime show or commercials. But the one thing that brings everyone together is making sure the snacks are on point. Most people prefer wings or nachos during the Super Bowl, but comedian Eric André has something else in mind: Drumsticks. In an exclusive interview, André revealed that when it comes time for the big game, he has one destination and one go-to treat: "I'm in my bathtub. I got a Drumstick in each hand, and I'm rooting for the Miami Dolphins, no matter what."

While the comment was made in jest, André does love a Drumstick. He enjoys the frozen dessert so much that he will be a part of Drumstick's first-ever Superbowl commercial alongside Dr. Umstick, the company's Drumstick-obsessed mascot. While sadly for André, the Miami Dolphins will not be in the Super Bowl this year, he will still be able to fulfill his wish of double-fisting Drumsticks, which may just take some of the sting out of his team's absence.