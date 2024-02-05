Duff Goldman's Car Accident, Explained
Duff Goldman is a Food Network personality known for his many baking shows, such as "Duff Takes the Cake" and "Ace of Cakes." On February 3, 2024, Goldman shared a photo of his bandaged-up hand on his Instagram. In the caption, he revealed that he had been in a bad car accident. According to Goldman, he had been driving home from the airport and "thinking about what kind of cake [he] was going to make for [his daughter's] birthday" when a drunk driver swerved into his lane, causing a crash. After surveying the damage, Goldman discovered that his only injury was on his hand. Unfortunately, the celeb baker uses his hands every day to make his cakes, noting in his caption that he will have a "long road to recovery."
While Goldman likely won't be able to make a celebratory cake this year as he did for his daughter's second birthday, he said in the caption that he "thanked his lucky stars" that he'll be able to celebrate with her at all. Goldman made sure to end his post with a call to action: "There's no excuse for driving drunk," he wrote. "None. Uber, taxi, call a friend. No excuse ... If you're drinking don't drive, and if you're driving, don't drink."
Goldman received loads of support from family and friends
This isn't the first time Goldman has dealt with a life-changing injury. Back in 2012, the baker was involved in a motorcycle accident that cost him a few of his toes. Shortly after this, however, he shared with Us Weekly that he hopped right back on his bike. In another incident right before Goldman's first appearance on the Food Network, he suffered a serious burn, as he shared on the podcast "Food Network Obsessed." After tripping over a warehouse heater's exposed pipes, he scalded the skin off his right hand. Taking the injury in stride, he went on to participate in the competition.
After Goldman posted the photo of his injury from the car accident, he received an outpouring of support from several of his fellow chefs and Food Network stars. Alex Guarnaschelli simply commented with a set of heartfelt emojis, while chef Amanda Freitag sent well wishes and "lots of love." Goldman's wife Johnna quoted their daughter in a comment, saying, "My daddy's tough!" There's no word yet on just how extensive Goldman's recovery will be, but based on prior experiences, he'll likely be back to making cakes in no time.