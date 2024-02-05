Duff Goldman's Car Accident, Explained

Duff Goldman is a Food Network personality known for his many baking shows, such as "Duff Takes the Cake" and "Ace of Cakes." On February 3, 2024, Goldman shared a photo of his bandaged-up hand on his Instagram. In the caption, he revealed that he had been in a bad car accident. According to Goldman, he had been driving home from the airport and "thinking about what kind of cake [he] was going to make for [his daughter's] birthday" when a drunk driver swerved into his lane, causing a crash. After surveying the damage, Goldman discovered that his only injury was on his hand. Unfortunately, the celeb baker uses his hands every day to make his cakes, noting in his caption that he will have a "long road to recovery."

While Goldman likely won't be able to make a celebratory cake this year as he did for his daughter's second birthday, he said in the caption that he "thanked his lucky stars" that he'll be able to celebrate with her at all. Goldman made sure to end his post with a call to action: "There's no excuse for driving drunk," he wrote. "None. Uber, taxi, call a friend. No excuse ... If you're drinking don't drive, and if you're driving, don't drink."