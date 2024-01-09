Ways To Use Up Leftover Pie Dough And Puff Pastry

For many people, the best part about making pastries and pies is having leftover pie dough and puff pastry to repurpose into other fun items. If you're not sure what to do with yours, you're in the right place because we have plenty of great ideas for you. Whether you like sweet or savory, baked or fried, there are tons of ways to repurpose pie dough and puff pastry.

So, go ahead and buy a double package of pie crust and that big package of puff pastry because there's plenty you can make with it. Once you realize all that you can do with pie dough that's not making a pie, you're likely to look forward to having extra dough on hand for all the little special treats that are possible with it. We've compiled a list of 15 sweet and savory items you can make from extra pie dough or puff pastry that are all sure to please.