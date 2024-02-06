M&M's Super Bowl 2024 Ad Puts The Limelight On Almost-Winners

Major sporting events place a great deal of focus on the winners, and the Super Bowl is no exception. Even the ads are guilty of this, with Coors Light shading Corona in a spot implying that Coors Light blows Corona away in terms of chillness. M&M's (a Mars brand) is taking a slightly different approach, however, with its "Almost Champions" ad, which features Scarlett Johansson, Dan Marino, Terrell Owens, and Bruce Smith each reflecting on how it feels to have reached the cusp of becoming a champion, falling only at that last hurdle. The former football players were runners-up in past Super Bowls, and Johansson lost two Oscar campaigns (in the same year, as an M&M reminds her). "Only Super Bowl winners get a ring, right? Wrong. M&M's presents the Almost-Champions Ring of Comfort."

The purpose of the ad is to use humor and "to create a world where everyone feels they belong." Speaking in a press release, Johansson described the ad as playful and comforting, and said her favorite thing about the ad's theme was "the encouragement to have fun and a sense of humor, whether you're a winner or not." The ad will be shown during the first commercial break of Super Bowl LVIII, in which we'll see Johansson and her three NFL co-stars admiring the newly unveiled M&M's Almost Champions Ring of Comfort, made to provide solace to the almost-champions of the world.