The Restaurant Chain You Probably Forgot Was Inspired By A Toby Keith Song

Toby Keith, the bard perhaps best known for his ode to a brand-specific red plastic party cup, has left behind him not just a musical legacy, but a restaurant chain that bears his name. Well, his name and that of one of his numerous country hits, since the chain is called Toby Keith's I Love [stylized as a heart] This Bar and Grill. Kind of an unwieldy name, true, but four of the words (after the Toby Keith part) echo the title of his 2003 chart topper about a saloon that attracts "winners, losers, chain smokers, and boozers" as saloons tend to do.

The video accompanying Keith's single was shot at Cowboy Palace Saloon, an establishment that bills itself as "the last real honky-tonk in Los Angeles," but by 2009 the first TKILTBAG opened in Mesa, Arizona, with an additional 19 to follow in locations across the U.S. The chain, like the Cowboy Palace, offers live entertainment and booze, but it also features a full menu of bar foods. Some of the current menu items have countrified names such as Tumbleweed Onions, Calf Fries, and Jailhouse Chili and there's also, of course, a T.K. Burger (not named after Ted Kaczynski, Tawny Kitaen, or Takeshita Kōnosuke). The house specialty, interestingly enough, is a fried bologna sandwich, a regional specialty claimed by regions across the U.S. Appropriately enough, the same thing could be said of country music, as well.