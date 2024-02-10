Give Your Dessert Martini A Texture Upgrade With Cookie Crumbs

Whipping up creamy, dreamy, dessert-inspired cocktails can add a nostalgic twist to your mixology repertoire. The addition of cookie crumbs to an easy espresso martini recipe offers supplemental texture, flavor, and a touch of whimsy to the caffeinated, boozy drink. The first step in preparing a cookie-adorned coffee-meets-vodka is selecting the right baked goods. To do so, consider the profile you want to achieve: All-time classics like Oreos, chocolate chip, shortbread, and sugar cookies work well, but don't be afraid to expand your palate and experiment with snickerdoodles, gingersnaps, or even your favorite Girl Scout cookies.

One of the simplest ways to incorporate cookie crumbs into your boozy beverage is by putting them around the rim of your martini glass — or whatever vessel you have handy. All you have to do is fill a shallow dish with a layer of finely crushed cookies, moisten the rim of the glass with a lime or lemon wedge, and then gently dip the rim into the cookie crumbs, ensuring an even coating. You can also dunk the rim into a bowl of chocolate syrup, fudge, caramel sauce, or marshmallow fluff. This decorative flair fosters visual appeal while introducing a "bite" of a cookie in every sip.