Sunny Anderson's Favorite Meal Is A Spicy Breakfast Classic

Starting your day off on the right foot can be made easier by eating a delicious breakfast. There are so many options from sweet pancakes and waffles to savory breakfast burritos or fried eggs. Some people, like Food Network's Sunny Anderson, prefer a breakfast that packs a punch and sets tastebuds ablaze. Anderson shared that her favorite meal to cook is huevos rancheros. Huevos rancheros is traditionally a Mexican breakfast dish made with fried eggs, salsa, and crispy corn tortillas. The name in Spanish translates to rancher's eggs and is a simple dish that packs a ton of flavor.

It isn't too shocking that Anderson's favorite meal to cook is a "good huevos rancheros," considering she loves food that has a kick (she always has this special spicy condiment in her pantry). Her huevos rancheros recipe incorporates jalapenos and hot sauce as topping for her eggs. Even though huevos rancheros is a breakfast dish, there are no rules that say it wouldn't make a great lunch or even breakfast-for-dinner play. Huevos rancheros come together pretty quickly, as the only real prep is to make the salsa. Anderson shares two huevos rancheros recipes that slightly differ to satisfy several different tastes.