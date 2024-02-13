Suze: The Golden Liqueur That's Made From A Unique Plant

If you've ever been to a fancy bar and seen a tall, slender bottle of bright yellow liquid on the shelves, it may very well have been Suze, the bitter French aperitif that is enjoying a resurgence in popularity. Created in the late 19th century and beloved by bartenders around the world for its powerful flavor and versatility, it isn't nearly as common as similar liqueurs like Campari and Aperol, but if you enjoy complex, aromatic cocktails, it should be at the top of your list of new drinks to try.

Suze is categorized as an aperitif, an alcoholic beverage served before dinner as an appetite stimulant. The category includes everything from dry white wine to sherry, and encompasses bitter liqueurs like Campari, Cynar, and Suze. There are no strict rules about when these drinks must be consumed even though they are traditionally served before dinner. Vermouth, for example, is a type of aperitif that is found in a wide range of cocktails such as martinis and Manhattans, that can be enjoyed at any time of day. Suze brings its own flair to the table. From its bright color to its disputed history to its intricate flavor and uses, we've rounded up everything you need to know about this singular beverage.