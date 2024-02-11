The Coors Light Super Bowl 2024 Slow-Mo Commercial Is Weirdly Uncomfortable

Today's Super Bowl commercials may be rather anticlimactic since, in many cases, they've been available online for a while. Such is the case with the Coors Light Chill Train ad, which came out on YouTube six days before the game. If you're a Coors commercial completist, however, you may want to take a look at the 2.0 version, which is shot in slow motion. Why would Coors Brewing do such a thing, and why should you watch? Well, the answer to the first question is that, in the full-speed version, you can't really see the faces of the people on the train. These people, all 100 of them, were chosen from among 35,000 hopefuls for a chance to appear in the commercial. Coors decided to throw them an additional bone by making a version for the ad where they — and presumably their friends and family members — would be able to see themselves and get all excited.

Okay, so it's pretty cool to get to watch a slowed-down Chill Train if you're likely to recognize any of the riders. Assuming none of your nearest and dearest are in the commercial, though, you're more likely to watch for curiosity's sake — and curious it certainly is. Downright weird, in fact, and even uncomfortable in spots. Something just doesn't add up about the two-dimensional-looking faces with frozen expressions. Instead, the math might go something like this: slow motion + odd camera angles = watch at your own peril (and preferably before consuming a significant amount of Coors Light).