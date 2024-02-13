Put Canned Cinnamon Rolls In Your Waffle Iron For A Breakfast Mash-Up

The number of things you can make in a waffle iron is pretty much endless, so if you've yet to try cinnamon roll waffles, now might be the time. There are a few tips and tricks, however, that you may want to know before getting started on this mouthwatering breakfast treat.

For starters, it's wise to have more than one can of cinnamon rolls at the ready. Since waffle makers differ from kitchen to kitchen, it's tricky to pinpoint exactly how long it will take for your cinnamon rolls to cook, but the process of achieving that perfect golden-brown exterior will likely take anywhere from 30 seconds to four minutes. To perfect your recipe, you'll need to experiment with your specific waffle iron, which means having some extra rolls on hand, just in case.

If your waffle maker isn't non-stick, you'll also want to apply cooking spray in between rolls. Depending on how big your waffle maker is, you might also want to flatten each uncooked roll with your hand slightly before putting it on the grid. Then, when the rolls are done, place them on a wire baking rack to prevent them from getting soggy.