What, Exactly, Is Honey Toast?

Out of all the ways you can eat bread, honey toast is arguably one of the best. Both bread and sugar fans alike will be able to appreciate the simplicity of this dessert-like snack — or snack-like dessert, depending on how extravagantly you make it. Honey toast goes by many different names, some of which you may have encountered in Asian cafes and bakeries; these include brick toast and Shibuya toast. The latter is a direct reference to honey toast's likely place of origin: Shibuya, Japan.

The honey toast that you'll find in many Japanese cafes is made from roughly 5-inch-thick slices of bread, typically Japanese milk bread. In fact, they're so thick that they probably shouldn't be called slices. This bread brick is either deeply scored, or its insides are hollowed out and cubed. The whole thing then gets toasted, and the bread cubes are placed back inside of the bread's crust. Then, the other half of its namesake is added: a healthy drizzle of honey. You can also add sweet accompaniments like ice cream, whipped cream, and fruit. Both the assembly of the honey toast and its toppings vary significantly depending on where you get it, but you can be sure that the bread will be toasted and that honey will be present.