Add Prosecco To Sorbet For A Sophisticated Yet Simple Float

Sorbet is a culinary chameleon. This frozen treat is a classic between-course palate cleanser, a simple, refreshing dessert, and the base for slushlike cocktails and coolers, deserving of a spot at any point on our dinner timeline. Thanks to its simplicity (just fruit juice and ice in its most basic form), with a little imagination, sorbet can be incorporated into just about any dish or drink. For a sorbet and prosecco float, you don't even have to try that hard — which makes it even better.

By pouring a little (or a lot) of prosecco over the top of a couple of scoops of your favorite flavor, you can add a bit of extra glamour to your sorbet. Whether you use a little prosecco and attack your float with a spoon or fill a glass and sip it, you're in for a treat. The fizz of the prosecco gives the sorbet a pleasant sharpness, and as the sorbet melts, it creates a delightful fruity slush. Give the dregs a good stir and knock them back; no one will judge you.