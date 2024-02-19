Give Copycat Jimmy John's Ranch Sauce A Kick With Cherry Peppers

Ranch dressing in its basic form tends to be among the blandest of condiments, but sandwich chain Jimmy John's had the right idea when it kicked up this boring dressing with the addition of mildly hot and vinegary peppers. Alas, Kickin' Ranch was dropped from the menu in 2024, although the chain still offers jalapeño ranch as a sandwich spread.

While Jimmy John's would probably frown at your bringing in your own sauce to use on its sandwiches for dining in-house, there's nothing to stop you from slathering them with homemade condiments if you get them to go. Mashed recipe developer Erin Johnson, who says of the sauce, "I love this version of ranch dressing [because] it packs such a flavor punch," has come up with her own copycat Kickin' Ranch recipe. She starts with from-scratch buttermilk ranch dressing, then doctors it up with ground-up pickled cherry peppers, vinegar and all. The inclusion of the liquid from the jar not only thins out the sauce but gives it a tang you won't find in ranch dressing made with milk and mayonnaise alone.