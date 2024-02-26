Easy Buffalo Chicken Egg Rolls Recipe
If Buffalo chicken just isn't feeling exciting enough in wing form, then perhaps this easy Buffalo chicken egg roll recipe, courtesy of Erin Johnson, will help liven up your snacking. Crispy, crunchy, and delectable when dunked into any sauce you like, these egg rolls put a fun spin on classic Buffalo chicken without requiring much extra work. As Johnson tells us, "I love egg rolls, and there are few things that can't be improved by taking on an egg-roll form. It's also an unexpected twist on the ubiquitous Buffalo chicken dip."
Ideal as a snack for the whole family or an appetizer for a game day or potluck, these Buffalo chicken egg rolls get bonus points because they require no silverware — so you could load up your plate and skip straight to grabbing and dipping. Speaking of dipping, this recipe also walks you through the steps of making a cool and creamy blue cheese dressing dip, though you can always pair the egg rolls with your sauce of choice or even set out an assortment of dips to feed a crowd.
Gather the ingredients for easy Buffalo chicken egg rolls
This recipe puts cooked chicken to good use, so whether you have some leftover chicken breasts, thighs, or a rotisserie, just shred up 2 cups' worth, and you're good to go. As for the Buffalo part, you'll combine Buffalo wing sauce and cream cheese with the chicken before wrapping up the mixture in egg roll wrappers and frying the rolls in vegetable oil. Finally, for the blue cheese dressing, you'll need blue cheese crumbles, mayonnaise, and buttermilk.
Step 1: Mix the blue cheese dip
In a small bowl, combine mayonnaise, buttermilk, and blue cheese until smooth. Refrigerate until ready to serve.
Step 2: Combine the Buffalo sauce and cream cheese
In a medium bowl, stir cream cheese and Buffalo sauce until smooth.
Step 3: Add the chicken to the Buffalo mixture
Add chicken to the cream cheese mixture and mix until well combined.
Step 4: Start assembling the egg rolls
Place an egg roll wrapper on a flat surface with the corners facing up, down, and to the sides. Add roughly 2 tablespoons Buffalo chicken to the bottom half, then dampen the edges of the wrapper by running a wet finger along the sides.
Step 5: Finish rolling
Fold the bottom corner of the egg roll wrapper up and over the filling, fold in the side corners, and tightly roll to seal. Repeat this stuffing and rolling process with the remaining chicken and wrappers.
Step 6: Heat the frying oil
Heat vegetable oil in a large skillet until oil reaches 350 F.
Step 7: Fry the egg rolls in batches
Add egg rolls in batches of 3 and fry until golden brown, about 4 minutes.
Step 8: Serve the egg rolls with blue cheese sauce
Serve right away with blue cheese dressing on the side.
How should I serve Buffalo chicken egg rolls?
Buffalo chicken egg rolls don't require a special occasion to be enjoyed. Whenever you're in the mood for a deep-fried treat, this easy recipe is a good one to turn to. If you're looking for a more specific occasion to enjoy these, Johnson notes that "these egg rolls make the perfect party food or a great snack." As for pairing options, Johnson says, "If you'd pair it with Buffalo wings, pair it with these," so think creamy dressings and more neutral sides. "I like to serve it with a veggie tray since the blue cheese can go with both," she adds.
Now, there's a chance that not everyone in your family or at your party will be too keen on blue cheese dressing, so you can get creative in the dipping department, too. "If you're not a fan of blue cheese, you can always sub it with ranch — but the egg rolls are also delicious on their own," Johnson tells us. Some extra Buffalo sauce on the side might be a good idea too, for those who can't get enough of the hot stuff.
How should I keep and reheat leftover Buffalo chicken egg rolls?
Like many fried foods, leftover egg rolls will keep, but they may lose some of their initial crunchiness. "Egg rolls last up to 2 days in the fridge and are best reheated in an air fryer or oven to preserve their crispness," Johnson advises. When it comes to reheating, she says, "I would reheat at 400 F in the air fryer for 3 minutes, or the oven for 5." Of course, these times might vary slightly, but as long as the egg rolls are once again crispy on the outside and warm on the inside, they're ready for round two. As for the blue cheese dip, Johnson notes that it will last for up to a week in an airtight container, so you can pair it with the egg rolls again or liven up a salad recipe with the leftovers.
Since these egg rolls do keep well, it begs the question: Can you make them (or any parts) in advance? While it wouldn't be wise to make the egg rolls in advance from start to finish, since they will lose crispiness, you can make certain elements ahead of time. "If you want to prep these in advance, make the dressing and filling up to a day before serving," Johnson says. On the day of, you can just roll up the egg rolls and fry as usual.
|Calories per Serving
|488
|Total Fat
|39.2 g
|Saturated Fat
|9.1 g
|Trans Fat
|0.4 g
|Cholesterol
|60.5 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|20.3 g
|Dietary Fiber
|0.6 g
|Total Sugars
|1.3 g
|Sodium
|413.3 mg
|Protein
|13.6 g