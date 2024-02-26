Easy Buffalo Chicken Egg Rolls Recipe

If Buffalo chicken just isn't feeling exciting enough in wing form, then perhaps this easy Buffalo chicken egg roll recipe, courtesy of Erin Johnson, will help liven up your snacking. Crispy, crunchy, and delectable when dunked into any sauce you like, these egg rolls put a fun spin on classic Buffalo chicken without requiring much extra work. As Johnson tells us, "I love egg rolls, and there are few things that can't be improved by taking on an egg-roll form. It's also an unexpected twist on the ubiquitous Buffalo chicken dip."

Ideal as a snack for the whole family or an appetizer for a game day or potluck, these Buffalo chicken egg rolls get bonus points because they require no silverware — so you could load up your plate and skip straight to grabbing and dipping. Speaking of dipping, this recipe also walks you through the steps of making a cool and creamy blue cheese dressing dip, though you can always pair the egg rolls with your sauce of choice or even set out an assortment of dips to feed a crowd.