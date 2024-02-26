False Facts About Cheese You Thought Were True

Americans and Brits are accustomed to orange cheese, as any stroll through the local dairy aisle will show. Shades of beige and a few small pops of orange appear in the form of cheddar, Red Leicester, Shropshire Blue, or French Mimolette. But despite the omnipresence of this rusty hue, it turns out that orange cheeses are far from natural.

Coloring cheese orange was originally a marketing trick dating back as far as 16th century England. Spring and summer milk is naturally richer in beta-carotene, given the grass-fed diet of cows. In winter, milk tended to be whiter, so enterprising producers decided to give it a little help and make it a touch more appetizing. This was further compounded by the fact that some dairy producers realized they could make more money by skimming the cream off their milk and selling it as-is or in the form of butter. This process further reduced the natural golden color of their cheese, making the food coloring all the more necessary.

Originally, cheesemakers took advantage of turmeric, carrot juice, or saffron to tint their cheese orange. In the 18th century, most cheese producers turned instead to South American annatto to infuse a golden hue without any added flavor, and today, annatto still gives orange cheddar its recognizable color.