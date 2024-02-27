14 Celebrity Chef Tips For The Most Delicious Roasted Potatoes

Padma Lakshmi is known for seamlessly blending flavors from around the world into her dishes, and her tips for roasted potatoes are no exception. The "Top Chef" host loves combining flavors that surprise and delight the senses, and her recipe for roasted potatoes on Instagram was a hit. She seasoned her roasties with Vulcan's Fire Salt and amchoor powder, a powdered green mango used in Indian cuisine. Lakshmi says that the combination of the spicy Vulcan's salt and the fruity, tart flavor of amchoor complement one another beautifully, and we can totally see it. However, it's worth noting that the tip itself is probably more important than the exact flavor combo. The point is that everyone uses garlic and rosemary on potatoes. Don't be afraid to think outside the box — if Lakshmi recommends it, that's good enough for us.

A few other tidbits Lakshmi shared about roasted potatoes are worth noting. She leaves the skins on for more texture, and she always makes sure the cut sides of the potatoes face down on the tray so they get more color. Her potatoes don't spend long in the oven — just 10 minutes or so — because she boils them longer than other chefs, around 15-18 minutes, until fork tender. Finally, she likes to smash them down so there are more surfaces to crisp in the oven. Try these tips on any roasted potato recipe; we bet the results will be excellent.