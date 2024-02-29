14 Lebanese Foods You Need To Try Before You Die

Lebanon has a rich culinary history that many people only know the half of. Sure, you've probably tried falafel and shawarma, but the amazing foods this region has to offer extend far beyond that. We want to shed some light on more of the delicacies Lebanon has to offer — and that you should try.

One thing that's interesting about Lebanese cuisine is that it has a lot in common with other Middle Eastern food. This is likely due to the impact of the Ottoman Empire, which spanned much of the Middle East and ruled Lebanon from the early 16th century to the early 20th century. However, this doesn't mean there isn't a distinct Lebanese food tradition. Some dishes are unique to Lebanon, while others are found all over the Middle East in some form, but have a Lebanese twist.

These are the 14 Lebanese foods you need to try before you die. From delicious topped flatbreads like manakeesh to bright, fresh stuffed grape leaves called warak enab, there's a huge range of dishes to try. You might just find your new favorite food.