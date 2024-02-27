False Facts About Oatmeal You Thought Were True

Two false facts about oatmeal and gluten are that oats are gluten-free, and that oats are not gluten-free. Those actually don't contradict each other, despite how that might sound. Oats themselves don't contain gluten, so thinking that oats are automatically forbidden for those who can't have gluten is false. But oats can become contaminated if the machinery used to process them also processed wheat or another gluten-containing food. They can also become contaminated at almost any point in the journey to the grocery store and your breakfast bowl. So, it's also false to say that oats are always absolutely gluten-free. If you can't have gluten, you can still have oats if you look for brands that are certified gluten-free, at least before you remove them from their container. If the oats are not certified, then you can't necessarily count on them being free of gluten.

There's one more problem. Research has indicated that the specific variety of the oat species many of us eat may be more likely to set off a reaction in celiac patients and that some with celiac disease may not be able to tolerate even pure oats. If you've got celiac disease and aren't sure if you can have oatmeal, speak with your doctor.