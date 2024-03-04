Taco Pot Pie With Cornbread Crust Recipe

A taco dinner is one of the tastiest meals we know, on a Tuesday night or any other day of the week. But consider mixing it up the next time you feel like making tacos by bringing all the ingredients together to the table in one big baked dish. Here recipe developer Erin Johnson is giving the taco a makeover by turning it into a pot pie with a cornbread crust. As she tells us, "What I love about this dish is that it uses ingredients I'm likely to have on hand and transforms them into a dinner that feels like tacos, but reinvented."

While this pot pie does take some time get ready, most of it is hands-off as it sits in the oven and bakes. Once it's done, all you need to do is scoop out a big serving and enjoy a hearty meal of meat, beans, corn, and cheese topped with a sweet and spicy honey-jalapeño cornbread.