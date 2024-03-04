In-N-Out Burger Sauce Vs ShackSauce: What's The Difference?

Much like politics, revealing your favorite place to grab a fast food burger can be a dicey topic in polite conversation. This is especially true when you have to choose between two of the biggest players in the game: Shake Shack and In-N-Out.

Shake Shack, which began as a New York City hot dog cart, produces one of the city's most popular smash burgers, celebrated for its balanced seasoning and pillowy potato bun. On the other hand, fans of the California-based chain frequently praise the freshness of In-N-Out's ingredients. As every fast food fan knows, though, a restaurant's burger is only as good as its signature sauce.

Both restaurants top their burgers with Thousand Island-style sauces. These are made from a combination of mayonnaise, ketchup, and sweet relish, among other ingredients. Despite their commonalities, however, the two sauces notably differ in texture and flavor, incorporating varying degrees of sweetness, tanginess, and spice. Although both chains keep their signature sauce recipes under lock and key, we can do our best to extrapolate the differences between them.