Hubba Bubba Bubble Gum Flavors, Ranked

Hubba Bubba has been a mainstay on the bubble gum scene for decades, providing nonstick bubble-blowing enjoyment for generations of cheerful chewers. From the Gen X classic original TV advertisement showing cowboys in a bubble-blowing shootout to the current commercials touting the tape version, the bubble gum giant has demonstrated extraordinary lasting power as a beloved retro candy brand. Along the way, the Bub has toyed with flavors that brought contemporary tastes to gum lovers, experimenting with trendy sour options and doubling up with flavor-within-a-flavor formulas that bring two bold tastes together in a single pack. Hubba Bubba even turned itself into new shapes, introducing gum in tape form for a modern reinvention that made chewing exciting again.

How does the current flavor selection stand up when sampled side by side? Does altering the shape impact the taste, and if so, which form makes for a more enjoyable chew? I gathered up a pocketful of the gum that took its name from old-timey slang to see how Hubba Bubba packs do in a head-to-head showdown. With the introduction of Skittle-flavored Hubba Bubba, I seized on a fresh opportunity to rechew what has become a classic for gum lovers and remind myself what the Hubba Bubba hubbub is all about.