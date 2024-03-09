The 2 Fancy Ingredients In Meghan Markle's Go-To Breakfast

So, what's so special about manuka honey, and why would Meghan Markle choose to use it over the honey that comes in a bear-shaped bottle? To put it simply, the manuka variety is VIP honey. For proof, you just have to look at the price: At Walmart, an 8.8-ounce jar of manuka honey goes for $19.97, whereas that little plastic bear, sold under Walmart's Great Value banner, comes in at $3.94 for 12 ounces. As for taste, manuka honey offers a richer, more intense flavor than more standard varieties and includes notes like caramel and toffee. Where this honey really stands apart, though, is in its health properties.

Manuka honey comes from New Zealand and is produced by bees that pollinate the manuka bush. This special combination gives the honey a few extra benefits, most notably high levels of methylglyoxal. A 2010 study published in Evidence-Based Complementary and Alternative Medicine found that manuka honey contains up to 100 times the amount of methylglyoxal found in conventional honey. These high levels mean that the honey also contains significant antibacterial properties, so much so that, according to Cleveland Clinic, the FDA has given manuka honey the green light to be used in treating wounds.