Basil And Tomato Biscuits Recipe

If you're a fan of bready goodness, it's hard to go wrong with biscuits. Simultaneously fluffy and tender while boasting a golden crust that crunches under your teeth, they provide a delicious pairing for everything from rich gravy to Southern fried chicken. While biscuits often play an accompanying role, the right ones can become the main attraction. Mashed recipe developer Patterson Watkins shares these basil and tomato biscuits that are worthy of star status. As she describes, "This sun-dried tomato and basil combination (not to mention oodles of garlic) is a perfect ingredient pairing for buttery, flaky biscuits."

Plain biscuits are foolproof and crowd-pleasing as they are, and this variation packs in a few simple elements that enhance the basic dough with just a little extra effort. If you won't get through the batch while it's fresh, freeze any leftovers in an airtight container so you can thaw and reheat them for a warm and comforting delight at your leisure. Munch on one as an afternoon snack, dunk it in your soup, or use it as a foundation for an epic sandwich — there's no wrong way to enjoy these basil and tomato biscuits.