Yakgwa Cookies: The Korean Sweet With A Ceremonial History

If you want to deepen your knowledge of Korean culture and history, look no further than the traditional sweet treat called yakgwa. This is a unique type of cookie with a storied past, and it remains prevalent in Korean culture to this day. The treat, which falls somewhere between a confectionary and a cookie, is made from a flour and sesame oil dough, which gets fried in more oil before it's soaked in ginger honey syrup until dripping. If you eat yakgwa cookies fresh, your fingers will immediately become sticky from all the honey and rice syrup. While these do add sweetness, ingredients like sesame oil, ginger juice, and even a pinch of black pepper ground the cookie with hints of savoriness for a well-balanced bite. The name comes from the Korean words "yak," meaning medicine, and "gwa," meaning confection. As honey is often included in remedies for various illnesses — it's a great source of antioxidants when eaten every day — the cookies' name points to more than just their tastiness.

Yakgwa cookies became common during the Goryeo Dynasty (918-1392) when Buddhism was the widespread religion of the state. At this time, yakgwa were used for ancestral rites and rituals, as meat was not a permissible offering. At several points throughout Goryeo history, kings even had to ban these cookies' preparation because it caused flour and honey shortages. Today, many people still use these cookies for ceremonial purposes.