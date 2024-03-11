Aarón Sánchez Speaks On The Playful Relationship Between Gordon Ramsay And Daughter Tilly - Exclusive

It is not unusual for a child to follow in their parent's footsteps, but it's not always in as public a manner as it was for Tilly Gordon. Gordon Ramsay is a world-renowned chef and host of the kid-centric cooking competition "MasterChef Junior." The show, now in its ninth season, has a new addition to the cast: Gordon's daughter Tilly Ramsay. In an exclusive interview with Mashed, fellow "MasterChef Junior" judge Aarón Sánchez described the difference he's seen in Ramsay since Tilly joined the cast.

Sánchez has worked with Gordon Ramsay for years and describes him as both a friend and mentor. Despite Sánchez's positive relationship with Ramsay, not everyone has gotten along with him so well. Ramsay is known for his blunt, harsh criticism and high standards. His rough demeanor is so infamous that it has been parodied and memed. However, all that changes around his kids. Ramsay and his wife have six children ranging in age from mid-20s down to a newborn. According to Sánchez, Tilly brings out Gordon's fun side and says it's nice to see that "Chef Gordon kind of become a little bit of that softie in front of his daughter. That's what we love to see, you know what I mean? And you'll see that as a common theme throughout the show." He adds that Tilly Ramsay needles Gordon Ramsay, giving him grief in the way that only a child can. Even if that child is in her 20s.