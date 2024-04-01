Margarine Brands Ranked From Worst To Best, According To Customers And Nutritional Content

If you've found yourself looking for a margarine brand to replace butter, some certainly rank better and worse than others. The ingredient lists can be daunting, and it can take a lot of time to pour through reviews and nutrition labels to figure out which ones are best and which you shouldn't even bother trying. However, we've done it so that you don't have to.

Not too many imitation butters call themselves "margarine" these days either for legal or marketing purposes. After all, margarine has a reputation for containing chemicals, hydrogenated oils, and bad fats. Even though many margarines have adjusted their ingredients, the stigma remains. These days, you'll mostly find "spreads" and "buttery spreads." But, do they actually taste good, and how healthy are they?

Many margarines and buttery spreads have recently made changes that have left long-time fans unhappy. None have cholesterol or trans fats anymore since trans fats were banned in 2020. Many brands' flavor change complaints started more recently. While the ingredient lists have fewer highly processed ingredients and hydrogenated oils than they used to, they're still not perfect. Even though all have less saturated fat than butter, there are still some health and ethical concerns no matter which margarine you choose. For example, they all contain a mix of questionable oils and all have saturated fats. However, we've found margarine brands that are clearly better and worse than others based on what customers think as well as their ingredients and nutritional content.