Give Your Martini A Tropical Twist With Coconut Rum

When the time comes to serve up a classy tipple, whether for guests or yourself, it's hard to beat a martini. The best thing about this drink is that you can add all sorts of twists to create magnificent martini recipes, including a coconut-y variation that will add a tropical flair to your big night in.

Mashed recipe developer Catherine Brookes' coconut martini cocktail adds coconut cream, coconut rum, and lime juice to create a smooth, refreshing variation. As Brookes told Mashed, "Coconut and rum are such a classic combination, and the vodka and lime add even more delicious flavor." Zingy citrus and smooth coconut are two common features of many tropical cocktails, appearing in everything from Mai Tais to Bahama Mamas, so they'll definitely do the job here.

Brookes takes this theme even further with her chosen garnish: She coats the rim of the glass with a lick of honey and rolls it in desiccated coconut, which she says "makes this cocktail feel extra special and is a great touch if you're serving it to guests." If you still want to double down on the drink's tropical sensibility, she suggests adding "a lime round to the edge of the glass, or even a pineapple chunk." These extra steps may feel like a slog while you're crafting the drink, but they'll pay off when you catch your guests admiring your handiwork before taking their first sip.