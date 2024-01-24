13 Magnificent Martini Recipes

Is there anything classier than a martini? From James Bond to "Mad Men," the drink has become a touchstone in pop culture that lends an air of bygone glamor to anything it touches, and the same applies to the real world. Serve this drink at a dinner party and it's bound to impress, even if your guests are wine snobs or think of themselves as cocktail connoisseurs. Its sophistication is all about simplicity. Made with just gin (or vodka) and vermouth, a martini is garnished with an olive or a twist of lemon, and served in a funnel-shaped glass with a long, delicate stem. Where champagne has its characteristic bubbles and whiskey its caramel color, the martini distinguishes itself with its crystal clear color and equally crystalline glass. There is nothing intrinsically showy about it except that the subtly itself is eye-catching.

Because of their simplicity, martinis lend themselves to adaptation. Martini glasses are the classic option for Cosmopolitans, Manhattans, and Gimlets, but the formula of gin or vodka and vermouth has received dozens (and probably even hundreds) of variations over the years, centered around everything from apples to chocolate. Our roundup of recipes celebrates martinis for the classic, timeless cocktails they are, but doesn't shy away from adding a few surprising twists. So, whether you're a martini purist or a maverick with mixology, keep reading to find your next favorite variation on the classic cocktail.