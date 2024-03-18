Lemon And Sunchoke Risotto Recipe

Is there any better comfort food than a perfectly cooked, creamy risotto? Rich and velvety, it is definitely hard to beat. For a tasty take on this Italian classic, recipe developer Annabelle Randles combines nutty and sweet sunchokes with the bright, citrusy notes of lemon. This dish is best enjoyed with a crunchy green salad on the side and a glass of dry white wine.

Thinly sliced and cooked separately from the rice, the sunchokes are pan-fried until golden and crispy for a perfect contrast to the risotto. The sunchokes are added alongside walnuts on top of the cooked risotto just before serving. Garnishes are optional but Randles likes to add extra Parmesan, parsley, and lemon zest.

This lemon and sunchoke risotto is best served immediately after cooking while it's still creamy and hot. Otherwise as the rice keeps on absorbing liquid it can become mushy or lose its signature al dente, velvety texture.