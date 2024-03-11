Buffalo Wild Wings Tips Off March Madness With Deals

For those who fell in love with it during last year's March Madness, Honey Garlic sauce is back for a limited time, along with a new flavor: Honey Sriracha. The combination of honey and spicy ingredients like chiles, also known as hot honey, has exploded in popularity in recent years. Between 2016 and 2020, its presence on menus increased by 187%, according to QSR Magazine. So the new, limited-edition sauce sounds like something many customers will probably go for.

Buffalo Wild Wings fans know this month is a good time to look for deals like BOGO March Madness. The first round of the NCAA tournament starts on March 21, and any customer who places a delivery, dine-in, or takeout order for boneless wings on that day will get a second one for free. But that's only the beginning and not just for the tournament rounds.

Just as Super Bowl overtime means free Buffalo Wild Wings, it means freebies during the NCAA tournament. Whenever a men's or women's game goes into overtime, members of B-Dubs' Blazin' Rewards program can get six free boneless wings. The cutoff for collecting on the offer is 30 days after the NCAA championship.