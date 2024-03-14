Give Ham And Noodle Casserole A Crunchy, Flavorful Topping With Croutons

While Carlos Leo doesn't specify the type of croutons he uses, other than to note that they're seasoned, the easiest route would be to go with the store-bought kind if you keep these on hand for your salads. You can also make your own croutons pretty easily, though. While many crouton recipes call for stale bread, this isn't entirely necessary, nor do you need the proverbial day-old bread. (We're going to guess that, unless you just got back from the grocery store, the bread in your kitchen has already passed that mark.) If your bread is so fresh and soft that you can't easily cut it into crouton-sized bits, all you need to do is let it sit at room temperature for a couple of hours until it dries out a bit.

The first step in making homemade croutons (here's a recipe if you need some inspiration) is to dice the bread into cubes. As you'll be crushing the croutons for the casserole recipe, there's no need to be too fussy about size or uniformity. Coat the cubes with a little oil; sprinkle them with your choice of seasonings such as garlic, salt, and pepper; then bake them in the oven or air fryer (here's a recipe for this) until they're toasted and crispy. If you make a large batch, you'll have enough to cover your ham and noodle casserole and make a matching crouton-topped salad.