Broil Your Oysters For Easier Shucking

There's a valid reason why oysters, the bivalve species often seen shimmering in their half shells atop an icy platter, have become culinary delights and menu staples for many. Part of the pleasure in consuming oysters is the actual eating process — wielding your tiny fork to loosen the mollusk and then slurping it down with delight. The other enjoyment comes from shucking your oyster or strategizing exactly how to extract it from its shell. You can always stick to pre-shucked oysters when dining out, but shucking them yourself and working for your pay (a delicious oyster in a bed of brine) may be easier and more rewarding than you think.

The simple act of broiling your oysters in the oven can coax them to open just enough for you to maneuver your oyster knife into the hard shell. From there, you can finish the shucking process with ease and wow your guests in the process. Unlike the classic oysters Rockefeller, in which the oysters are cooked, oyster broiling is a shucking strategy rather than a cooking technique and will leave the oysters tender and juicy.