The Unexpected Ingredient That'll Amp Up Your Next Grilled Cheese Sandwich

The grilled cheese sandwich became popular in the United States in the 1920s, when affordable meals became more necessary as the Great Depression began. Low-quality American cheese and slices of white bread may not have been glamorous, but that doesn't mean this sandwich doesn't have the potential to be. A grilled cheese allows for a lot of customization, letting you amp up your sandwich from cheap and simple to gourmet. One of the best ways to accomplish this is with blue cheese.

The secret to a better grilled cheese sandwich lies within the cheese itself. The typical grilled cheese may contain American, cheddar, Colby, or Swiss cheese. These are all very worthy choices — they melt well and have a comforting, cheesy taste. Yet with boundless types of cheese at hand, why settle with just that? Blue cheese is one of the best cheeses to use in a grilled cheese. It's funky, nutty, and strong, and it brings these complex qualities with it to the sandwich. A little sprinkle of blue cheese goes a long way in flavor, and it can be paired with any of the typical cheese choices. There are many types of blue cheese, but softer ones with more fat, like Stilton of Saint Agur, melt better than harder blue cheeses – and thus, are better choices for your sandwich.