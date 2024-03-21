Is Taco Bell Open On Easter Sunday 2024?
Visiting your favorite fast food joint on a holiday can be nerve-racking if you're not sure whether or not it's open. If you want to pick up some Taco Bell on Easter Sunday, though, you're in luck. According to the FAQ section on the company's website, which lists all of its holiday hours, Taco Bell's doors will be open on Easter, just like last year. In fact, the franchise only closes on two holidays: Thanksgiving and Christmas Day.
Taco Bell doesn't specify its Easter operating hours, which introduces fresh concerns, as these are often limited during holidays. Some sections of the FAQ, however — specifically those for Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve — do mention that hours will vary by location. Since no such caveat is listed alongside Easter, it's likely safe to assume that each Taco Bell store will adhere to its usual hours on the holiday. If you're still curious about the status of your local Taco Bell on March 31, use the restaurant's store locator tool to check its hours, or contact the store directly if no times are listed.
Does Taco Bell have an Easter menu?
Sometimes, the best part about visiting a restaurant on a holiday is sampling the foods it made specifically for the occasion. While Taco Bell isn't offering any Easter-specific items at its U.S. locations, there are plenty of other limited-time items for folks to try.
One such item is the Cheesy Chicken Crispanada, an empanada filled with (fittingly) shredded chicken and cheese; its return to menus is just one of the big changes hitting Taco Bell in 2024. If you want to try a variety of Taco Bell's fare, pick up the Cheesy Chicken Crispanada Deluxe Box. Along with the Crispanada itself, this box includes a Chalupa Supreme, a Beefy 5-Layer Burrito, spicy ranch sauce, cinnamon twists, and a medium drink.
If that box doesn't strike your fancy, the Cheesy Gordita Crunch Box will give you — of course — a Cheesy Gordita Crunch, as well as a Beefy 5-Layer Burrito, a medium drink, and a side of chips with nacho cheese sauce. If you want something sweet, try the Double Berry Freeze, which mixes strawberry and blue raspberry flavors. The availability and pricing of each item may vary depending on your location, so remember to check ahead of time! If the chain's standard offerings aren't hitting the spot, keep your eyes peeled for its infamous Cheez-It Crunchwrap, which will hit nationwide menus sometime this year.