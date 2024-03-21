Is Taco Bell Open On Easter Sunday 2024?

Visiting your favorite fast food joint on a holiday can be nerve-racking if you're not sure whether or not it's open. If you want to pick up some Taco Bell on Easter Sunday, though, you're in luck. According to the FAQ section on the company's website, which lists all of its holiday hours, Taco Bell's doors will be open on Easter, just like last year. In fact, the franchise only closes on two holidays: Thanksgiving and Christmas Day.

Taco Bell doesn't specify its Easter operating hours, which introduces fresh concerns, as these are often limited during holidays. Some sections of the FAQ, however — specifically those for Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve — do mention that hours will vary by location. Since no such caveat is listed alongside Easter, it's likely safe to assume that each Taco Bell store will adhere to its usual hours on the holiday. If you're still curious about the status of your local Taco Bell on March 31, use the restaurant's store locator tool to check its hours, or contact the store directly if no times are listed.