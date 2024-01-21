Big Changes Are Coming To Taco Bell In 2024

If you're a Taco Bell fan, we think you're going to be happier than usual about all the changes coming to Taco Bell in 2024. Yes, the menu has become a revolving door in the past few years, but it's only getting better for the most part. If you weren't loyal to the brand before, we think they've got some changes that might get you in the door more often. Evolution looks good on The Bell.

Many of the changes revolve around Cravings Value Menu items, which feature new items and returning favorites. There's exciting news for vegetarians and vegans, a new menu with new flavors, fresh new ingredients, and rumors of empanadas and creamy frozen drinks. If you're curious about what might pull you into a Taco Bell near you in 2024, you'll want to keep reading to get the scoop. We're excited, and we think you will be, too.