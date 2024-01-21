Big Changes Are Coming To Taco Bell In 2024
If you're a Taco Bell fan, we think you're going to be happier than usual about all the changes coming to Taco Bell in 2024. Yes, the menu has become a revolving door in the past few years, but it's only getting better for the most part. If you weren't loyal to the brand before, we think they've got some changes that might get you in the door more often. Evolution looks good on The Bell.
Many of the changes revolve around Cravings Value Menu items, which feature new items and returning favorites. There's exciting news for vegetarians and vegans, a new menu with new flavors, fresh new ingredients, and rumors of empanadas and creamy frozen drinks. If you're curious about what might pull you into a Taco Bell near you in 2024, you'll want to keep reading to get the scoop. We're excited, and we think you will be, too.
There's a new Veggie Build Your Own Cravings Box
It's about time Taco Bell offered a veggie version of its Build Your Own Cravings Box. Cravings Boxes have been around since 2021, but there hasn't been a veggie version until now. With Taco Bell being one of the few fast food places offering something other than fries and grilled cheese without meat, it's become a default cravings destination for many vegetarians and vegans. So, offering a Veggie Build Your Own Cravings Box in 2024 seems like a no-brainer, even if it took three years to materialize on the menu.
The Veggie Build Your Own Cravings Box is $5.99, which is the same price as the meat version. To order, you start by picking a drink. Then, you order one specialty veggie menu item (like a Cheese Quesadilla, Black Bean Chalupa Supreme, or Black Bean Crunchwrap Supreme). Next, you choose a classic menu item (like a Bean Burrito, Spicy Potato Soft Taco, or Cheesy Bean and Rice Burrito). Finally, you can choose a side (like Chips and Nacho Cheese Sauce, Cinnamon Twists, or Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes).
It's a much better deal than buying the items separately. For example, separately, a medium drink is $2.59, a Black Bean Crunchwrap Supreme is $5.49, a Bean Burrito is $1.89, and Chips and Nacho Cheese Sauce is $2.69. A cravings box saves you $6.67 over the $12.66 the items would cost individually. So, it's an excellent deal.
Cravings Value Menu prices are increasing
With rising costs everywhere, you'll probably not be surprised that Taco Bell will have a small price increase in 2024. Taco Bell's Cravings Value Menu has always been a great place to find the best deals. These days, everything is under $3, so they're still way cheaper than individual items you'll find on many fast food menus.
While it's been a long time since the cheapest things on the Taco Bell menu were either $0.59, $0.79, or $0.99, you could still get a Cheesy Roll Up for just $1 in early 2024. However, the prices increased on January 11th, with the cheapest item on the menu — the Cheesy Roll Ups — increasing to $1.19. With the prices on the Cravings Value Menu ranging from $1.19 to $2.99, there's only a $1.80 difference between the cheapest and most expensive Cravings Value Menu item (Loaded Beef Nachos). Four items remain below $2, while the remaining six items are under $3.
It has Double Stacked Tacos again
Taco Bell has brought back its Double Stacked Tacos for 2024. Their claim to fame is that the soft tortilla on the outside serves as a wrapper for a crispy taco inside. Melted cheese keeps the stacks together. These tacos come with seasoned beef, cheese, nacho cheese sauce, and lettuce. Plus, Fiesta Strips give them even more crunch.
When they first showed up on the menu in 2016, they were only $1. In 2024, they cost nearly double at $1.99 each. Yet, they're still cheap enough to land on the Cravings Value Menu. However, something that's missing from the first time around is that they originally came in three different flavors: Cool Habanero, Spicy Sweet, and Nacho Crunch. In 2024, there's only one version on the menu. Of course, you can always customize it by requesting an add-on like Chipotle Sauce for $0.20 extra. So, the flavor is up to you this year.
Stackers will return to the menu
Stackers are also a blast from the past, returning to the menu from 2017. So, if you've been missing Stackers all these years, this is your year to enjoy them again. Stackers are essentially super-cheesy beef quesadillas containing seasoned beef, a three-cheese blend, and nacho cheese sauce grilled between tortillas. However, they're stackers rather than quesadillas because the layers fold to stack. The stacked format makes them less flimsy and easier to eat than regular quesadillas.
Back in 2017, Stackers were only $1. In 2024, they're more than double the cost at $2.19. There was a soft launch in Tucson, Arizona, in the summer of 2023. So, we're guessing customers must have been happy to buy it at the higher price point since the 2024 relaunch is nationwide. Even though they're over twice the old price, they still qualify for the Cravings Value Menu since they're well under the $3 price limit for the menu.
You can get a Cheesy Double Beef Burrito again
The first time Cheesy Double Beef Burritos were on the menu was from 2008 to 2010. It made a comeback in 2016 for just $1. They made another comeback in 2022 for $2, so we hope they'll stay on the regular rotation for a while. While it's still on the Cravings Value Menu, the price has increased again to $2.79 in 2024.
Cheesy Double Beef Burritos contain seasoned beef, nacho cheese sauce, seasoned rice, reduced-fat sour cream, three-cheese blend, and Fiesta Strips for crunch. You can also ask for it grilled or ask for Fresco to replace dairy with tomatoes for no added cost. We're betting rabid fans in the Beefy Crunch Movement are hoping the Beefy Crunch Burrito will show up again in 2024, too, since the two burritos made a reappearance together in 2016. There's still hope it could be included in announcements coming later in the spring.
A new version of Chicken Flatbread has arrived
Another new item on the Cravings Value Menu for 2024 is the 3 Cheese Chicken Flatbread Melt. Flatbread menu items have been around before, and we always appreciate the option of a different type of bread for the Taco Bell ingredients we've come to love. It seems to be replacing the Chicken Chipotle Melt, which has disappeared from the menu after being a staple since 2020. The ingredients inside are the same: chicken, a melty three-cheese blend, and yummy Chipotle sauce. However, the thicker bread makes it more filling than the tiny Chicken Chipotle Melt, and after giving one a try, we find it to be everything Chicken Chipotle Melts should have been all along. The flatbread is pillowy and soft, and the filling is perfect. While Chicken Chipotle Melts cost $1.99 in 2023, the 3 Cheese Chicken Flatbread Melt is starting life out at $2.29.
There has been a Bring Back the Taco Bell Chicken Flatbreads! campaign on Facebook since 2011. Some of the previous versions of the chicken flatbreads included one with bacon ranch and a loaded version. There has even been a steak version and a beefy potato version. Flatbreads made a comeback in 2011, 2016, and 2021. Since they looked more like a soft taco in 2021 than the melty sandwich of the past, we're betting fans will be happier with this melty version. Taco Bell tested it with two flavors in 2023, but only one survived.
You can find a Chicken Enchilada Burrito on the menu again
If you've been missing the Chicken Enchilada Burrito, you'll be happy to learn that it has made a comeback in 2024. If you haven't tried it before, you may be disappointed to learn that it's not quite an enchilada since there's no sauce on the outside. The closest thing Taco Bell has ever had to a real enchilada is its Enchirito since it comes covered in sauce.
The filling is a mixture of chicken, seasoned rice, three-cheese blend, reduced-fat sour cream, and red sauce. You can also order it grilled or Fresco for no extra cost. We've tried the Chicken Enchilada Burrito, and the filling is reminiscent of enchilada flavors if you activate your imagination. The seasoning on the rice helps with the illusion. However, all the ingredients are ordinary menu items, so it's not like you're tasting something completely different. The Chicken Enchilada Burrito first appeared on the menu in the summer of 2023, and customers were sad to see it disappear in just a few months. We hope they're here to stay longer this time since they've landed a place on the Cravings Value Menu for just $2.49 each.
Loaded Beef Nachos are now a thing
Loaded Beef Nachos seems like a menu item that should have always existed. However, it's new for 2024. We're not surprised that it was popular enough in its test market in 2023 to make it to the full menu. So, what comes on loaded beef nachos? Not only does it have seasoned beef, but it also includes beans for added heft. All the other ingredients are wet ones, making it a messy but tasty version of nachos. Toppings include reduced-fat sour cream, guacamole, and red sauce. It also comes with nacho cheese sauce instead of melted cheese. Of course, if you want other ingredients like jalapeños to make it exactly how you want it, you're welcome to do so, but you'll have to pay extra for them.
One thing setting it apart from Nachos BellGrande (besides the ingredients) is that it's a much smaller portion that comes in a smaller box. Even with added guacamole, it only comes to 440 calories in comparison with the 730 calories of Nachos BellGrande.
Cheesy Chicken Crispanadas are new in 2024
If you've been wondering when Taco Bell was going to try savory empanadas, the answer is 2024. Taco Bell had sweet empanadas on the menu previously, but they were discontinued in 2019. The new savory version made it to test markets in 2023. Living Más has confirmed through internal Taco Bell documentation that Cheesy Chicken Crispanadas will finally be on the menu nationwide in 2024.
The crispy outside looks a lot like the turnovers you get from places like McDonald's, so we're guessing that they will come pre-made rather than being made on-site. The outside is phyllo dough, while the inside contains half white meat and half dark meat chicken, melted cheddar and mozzarella cheese, and a mysterious combination of spices. It will come with Spicy Ranch sauce (already on the menu) for dipping.
Cheesy Chicken Crispanadas will be on the menu only from February 15 to March 20, so you'll want to snag them while they're available. While they look snacky, they won't be on the Cravings Value Menu. When it was being tested in limited locations in 2023, a single one cost $3.49. You could also get it as part of a box deal for $8.49. So, we expect a similar price point for 2024.
It will get a new Cantina Chicken menu
Another exciting development at Taco Bell in 2024 is a whole new Cantina Chicken menu. This upcoming change is another Living Más has confirmed through internal Taco Bell documentation. Plus, they're already on the menu in some places. Once they roll out everywhere, there will be five new items featuring new ingredients not previously available. The new menu brings a new type of chicken, shredded purple cabbage, pico de gallo, and the availability of a new Cantina Sauce hot sauce packet. So, this development has us excited about all the possible new ingredient combinations.
All the new items come with slow-roasted rotisserie-style chicken. The new menu includes a Cantina Chicken Crispy Taco and a Cantina Chicken Soft Taco (both $2.99). The crispy version comes with a three-cheese blend and creamy jalapeño sauce with cheese melted on the outside, while the soft version contains purple cabbage, lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, and Avocado Ranch Sauce. The Cantina Chicken Burrito ($6.09) comes with everything the soft taco has, plus Chipotle Sauce. The Cantina Chicken Quesadilla contains a three-cheese blend and Chipotle Sauce ($6.99). Finally, the new Cantina Chicken Bowl ($8.69) will completely replace the Power Menu Bowl. It comes with black beans, cheese, seasoned rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, and purple cabbage. It also comes with Avocado Ranch Sauce, reduced-fat sour cream, and guacamole as usual. Plus, there are a variety of meals and boxes based around these new menu items.
Taco Bell may be getting frozen coffee drinks and milkshakes
Taco Bell tested frozen coffee and shakes for the first time in 2023, and we're crossing our fingers that they did well enough to make it to the menu in 2024. The new lineup is known as Chillers, and many of the flavors are Mexican-inspired. So, they're sure to get people in who are in the mood for a shake but want something different than what other fast food places are offering.
There are two main types of these 16-ounce frozen treats: Coffee Chillers and Churro Chillers. Both versions come with cold foam on top. However, Coffee Chillers are blended iced coffee drinks, while Churro Chillers are milkshakes with churro crumbles on top of the cold foam. For testing, Coffee Chillers come in three flavors: Spiced Vanilla, Caramel Churro, and Mexican Chocolate. The four flavors of Churro Chillers include Wild Strawberry, a purple-tinted Sweet Vanilla, Dulce de Leche Coffee, and Mexican Chocolate during testing.
When the chain tried them in California in December 2023, they were on the menu for $4.19 each. If they're at the same price point as during testing, they will cost a few cents more than a large Freeze. We're guessing only the most popular will make it to the main menu.
It's launching new Cravings Kits to make at home
Taco Bell has offered kits for making versions of its food for years now, but what's new in 2024 Cravings Kits. These are available with a partnership between Taco Bell and Kraft Heinz and come with enough base ingredients for four servings. The initial offerings are a Chipotle Chicken Quesadilla Cravings Kit and a Crunchwrap Supreme Cravings Kit. Sure, you could buy all the ingredients from the kit individually, but you wouldn't get the proprietary spices or sauces that make them taste like Taco Bell.
Unfortunately, you have to add your own protein and toppings, so there's an added expense beyond the cost of the kit. The quesadilla kit comes with tortillas, Velveeta cheese sauce, and Chipotle Creamy Sauce, while the Crunchwrap kit comes with flour tortillas, cheese sauce, tostada shells, and taco seasoning. At around $6.98 (at Walmart), they're a little pricey. However, even after buying meat, you'll probably end up spending less for four servings at home than for four orders at Taco Bell unless you go all out splurging on other toppings beyond just meat. If you decide to add sour cream, guacamole, beans, and veggies, you may be better off getting it from the restaurant instead. These kits are also a great way to use up all the extra Taco Bell hot sauces in your fridge since they don't come with any hot sauce.
The new value campaign will feature Portugal. The Man
If you catch a Cravings Value Menu advertisement in 2024, it will feature the Alaskan band, Portugal. The Man. While their songs "Evil Friends" and "Grim Generation" don't mention tacos or anything remotely related, they're the theme songs for the Cravings Value Menu. However, Taco Bell and its value menu items are near and dear to the band, making the band members ideal spokespeople.
Like many struggling musicians, Portugal. The Man often lived off Taco Bell while on the road. Taco Bell's Feed The Beat Program offered $5 gift cards to band members, which helped them on those non-stop tours where they were barely squeaking by. John Gourley from Portugal. The Man says that, through the program "Taco Bell really fed all these young bands coming up. When you think about how many vegan, straight-edge bands we toured with, and vegetarians, and diet restrictions. You couldn't do that anywhere else. Taco Bell was the place that fed us all" (via YouTube). Taco Bell is still one of the few fast food places where you can get a cheap meal.
Taco Bell will unveil its plans for the future at a Live Más LIVE event
There's even more to come at Taco Bell in 2024, so stay tuned. 2024 is the first year Taco Bell will announce its upcoming products and changes at its Live Más LIVE celebration in Las Vegas. If you're curious about what to expect, you'll want to tune in to the live stream at 1:00 p.m. PST on February 9.
If you happen to plan to be in Las Vegas that day and are a Fire! Tier Rewards member, you can try getting a seat at the event. Beyond the announcements for what to expect in 2024, you'll get to experience live music, and a few celebrities will be there to express their love for The Bell. If you can't make it in person, you can be a person in the know by watching from wherever you are at livemaslive.com. So, put it on your calendar and cross your fingers that the chain will announce that all your favorites will make a comeback this year.