Streusel Topping Will Transform Your Average Blueberry Muffins

As the streusel topping Molly Allen uses on her muffins is fairly neutral in flavor, it can work on just about any kind of muffin. Using this recipe as a template, you can swap out the blueberries for strawberries or raspberries or mix and match to your liking. You can swap the berries out for chopped peaches, pears, or apples, as well, although in the latter instance, you might want to stir a little cinnamon into the streusel topping.

Other muffin recipes can be streuselized, with the toppings customized to suit the flavors. For example, with this orange muffin recipe, you could omit the glaze and doctor up the streusel with some orange zest. For a banana or chocolate chip muffin recipe, streusel with chopped nuts would make an extra-tasty topping. Even savory muffins can benefit from a streusel topping. However, unless you're really into sweet and savory flavor mashups you'll probably want to dial way back on the sugar (start with just 1 or 2 teaspoons per cup of flour) and maybe add some spices or parmesan cheese to boost the flavor of the butter-flour mixture.