The Only Time You Should Put Vodka In The Freezer, According To An Expert

You may have heard that you should never store vodka in the freezer because its low freezing point will impact the taste and viscosity of the drink. However, one expert's advice may make you revise that rule to read "almost never" instead, as they presented one important exception. Molly Horn is the manager of cocktail strategy at Total Wine & More, so it's fair to say they know their tipple. Mashed asked Horn if vodka should ever be stored in the freezer, and they said, "If you love martinis, I think storing a bottle of vodka in the freezer [...] is an excellent choice."

Freezing vodka, in general, makes it thicker (because water and ethanol have different freezing points) and can negate the more subtle aspects of its flavor. This isn't ideal if you're drinking it neat, but it can actually help with getting the perfect texture for a martini. What is viscous to neat vodka is silky to a martini. Horn recommends using "winter wheat vodka, which has that beautiful silky-smooth texture especially right out of the freezer." Masking the vodka's taste can actually help if you want to draw attention to other ingredients, such as vermouth in a classic vodka martini or any other extras you're using in your martini recipes.