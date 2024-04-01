Grilled Teriyaki Burgers Recipe

Burgers can seem like a less-than-exciting option for dinner unless you dress them up a bit, which is exactly what recipe developer Kate Shungu is doing here. In this dish, she's going with an Asian-slash-tropical theme, flavoring her burgers with teriyaki sauce, green onions, and sesame seeds and then garnishing them with grilled pineapple and roasted red peppers. "The flavors are reminiscent of a teriyaki dish that's typically served over rice," she says — but of course, this version comes on a bun and goes great with a side of fries.

This burger recipe is highly adaptable, so you can make a few tweaks based on your preferences or the ingredients you have on hand. Opt for 80% or 90% lean ground beef instead of the 85% lean meat Shungu favors, or swap it out for ground turkey or plant-based patties. You can also use a different type of breadcrumbs or even cracker crumbs if you don't have panko, while canned pineapple rings are a convenient swap if you don't want to go through the hassle of cutting a pineapple.