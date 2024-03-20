A Small Amount Of Shiso Leaf Brings Big Flavor To Sandwiches, According To Owen Han - Exclusive

Shiso is predominantly used in Southeast Asian cuisines. Owen Han was inspired by the Korean food he enjoys in his LA neighborhood; "I eat a lot of Korean food around here, so I drew that inspiration from that." Han's use of the shiso leaf as a sandwich ingredient in his collab with Nigel Kabvina is non-traditional but delicious, as it lends its bold flavor to the mildly soft eggs and balances the umami of the marinated mushrooms as well as the spiciness of the chili-oil mayo.

In Japanese cooking, shiso leaf is sometimes battered and fried as part of vegetable tempura, while it also acts as a garnish in many sushi dishes. Shiso's uses extend beyond the savory, though. Since it is part of the mint family, the herb is also used to highlight sweets such as ice cream, and you can even find it in place of mint in some cocktails.

Shiso leaves are much larger than herbs such as mint or cilantro: Each leaf is between two and four inches long with jagged edges and a vibrant green color. Additionally, the distinct flavor can be polarizing, with some people describing it as similar to the soapy taste that many experience when eating cilantro. For these reasons, if you start small with shiso leaf, then you can add a distinct and robust flavor without overwhelming the other elements of your sandwich.