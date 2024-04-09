Best Ways To Upgrade Rice Pudding
You can call rice pudding old-school or vintage, but you can't deny its timeless charm. Though it's a dish with ancient origins, it is still loved, cherished, and commonly consumed in many corners of the world. Once lauded as an expensive and luxurious treat reserved for the royals, rice pudding now promotes an image of a home-cooked favorite that is whipped up every time we want just a little bit of extra comfort.
At its core, rice pudding is an effortless dessert to make. Rice is the star ingredient entangled into a luscious foundation built with milk and sugar. From this basic version, the pudding is easy to customize and adapt to anyone's taste, which might be the secret to its allure and longevity. Though the beauty sometimes is in simplicity, the phrase does not apply to rice pudding. This is a dessert that benefits from more flavor, a pop of color, or a different texture, and as it's such a great base to play with, it would be a shame to ignore all the ideas that can rejuvenate classic rice pudding and turn it into a lip-smacking treat.
If you always assumed that you were not a fan of rice pudding, we have collected several upgrades that will convince you otherwise. They will show you that rice pudding can be a luscious treat with a vibrant and contemporary flair that does not clash with its comforting nature.
Bake it low and slow
Though the stove-top method has become somewhat of a standard these days, oven-baked rice pudding still reigns supreme, and it's the easiest way to upgrade your favorite recipe. As the baked version is the original way rice pudding was made, we can consider this upgrade a renewal of traditional practices.
The greatest advantage baked pudding has over the saucepan method is the hassle-free method. The dish is assembled in an oven-proof dish and then goes straight to the oven, where it bakes for approximately two hours at low temperature. You'll have to check on the pudding occasionally and give it a few good stirs during baking, but that's all the work that goes into it. If you follow a reliable recipe and use the correct ratio, you'll be rewarded with creamy pudding with an ideal consistency, all sealed with a thin layer of golden brown skin. For those who do not prefer the skin, there is always the option of removing it and scooping only the pristine pudding. This old-school technique will give you the best results with minimum effort, and you can always scoop it into individual portions, and garnish it with jam, nuts, or fruit. Baking is also more suitable for versions that use leftover rice, as you can quickly assemble it and then throw it in the oven for a nice finishing touch.
Non-dairy milk will give rice pudding a whole new look
Classic rice pudding is usually made with cow's milk. Whole milk is generally recommended as the best choice as the pudding greatly benefits from the fat in texture and flavor. Though cow's milk does the job perfectly, don't miss the chance to play with non-dairy options, which can give your rice pudding a new character.
One of the best options is coconut milk, which you can also pair with coconut cream for an extra kick of creaminess. Coconut milk has a subtle flavor that can make an excellent base and go nicely with additions such as nuts or tropical fruit. Nut-based milk such as hazelnut or almond will give your pudding a subdued nutty profile and more depth. Soy or oat milk can also deliver an earthy note and toasty, nut-like flavors. Rice milk is the most obvious choice, as it naturally pairs with rice and its nuanced sweetness. As non-dairy milk is sometimes sweetened, check the label to adjust the amount of sugar in your recipe.
In most cases, you can replace cow's milk with any of these alternatives or combine them with cow's milk. Remember that most of these options can't match cow's milk in fat content, so expect a different mouthfeel and creaminess. However, these milks have an additional bonus: They make entirely dairy- and lactose-free rice puddings. Just make sure that other additions follow the same philosophy.
Add egg yolks to give rice pudding a custard-like character
Rice pudding is generally luscious and creamy, but if you want an extravagant upgrade and a custard-like quality, you should be tweaking your classic recipe with a couple of egg yolks. Adding egg yolks is not something you will see in standard rice pudding recipes, but this ingenious idea sounds perfectly reasonable as it relates to classic pastry making. Egg yolks are traditionally used to thicken and cream things up — as best seen in a classic pastry cream — and you can use them in the same way inside rice puddings.
There are two ways to add egg yolks to the rice pudding. The straightforward version is to mix them straight into the pudding right before you're ready to take it off the stove. Mix in well, and don't worry, the yolks will cook from the heat, and you will get that custardy profile. You can also emulsify egg yolks with creamy elements, such as cream cheese or mascarpone, and then add the blend to the pudding. You also want to do this towards the end of the cooking. This upgrade works perfectly with stove-made puddings or baked versions that are first whipped up on the stove and then transferred to the oven. In the latter case, add the egg yolks before transferring the pudding to the baking dish.
Butter and cream deliver rich flavor and upgrade creaminess
Butter and cream amplify creaminess and give dishes a distinctive richness that can't be recreated with other ingredients. They can deliver the same qualities in rice puddings and immediately upgrade your watered-down pudding into a luscious treat. Besides a distinctive mouthfeel, butter and cream deliver a lot of flavor to the pudding, so try to include one or both in your recipes.
Butter is not an unusual ingredient in rice pudding, but take this as a cue to make it a mandatory addition. The best thing about butter is that you can use it in all recipes. Throw several chunks into the mix if you are making the oven-baked version, or blend it into the stove-made pudding. Butter will blend in nicely in both versions and create a wonderful creamy background.
Cream is less standard than butter, but it can be a huge game-changer in rice pudding. It's best to use it together with milk. As it has significantly more fat than milk, even a small amount will impart a much creamier mouthfeel. You can use most varieties for rice pudding, but for maximum effect, use heavy or double cream with the highest fat percentage.
Vanilla is great, but rice pudding can take on more potent spices
The most common flavoring in classic rice pudding is vanilla. Some recipes use vanilla extract, while the best throw in whole vanilla pods that deliver pristine vanilla flavor. Though vanilla is a natural partner to creamy rice, this classic dessert is an ideal blank canvas where you can play with other spices to create slightly different rice puddings and daring flavor combinations.
Cinnamon is not unusual in rice pudding but deserves more credit and prominence. It is an excellent way to lift a dish with an extra kick of warmth and pleasant aromatics. If you want to give the pudding more depth, sweet spices such as anise and cloves are excellent options. These spices are best used whole, just like cinnamon, and can be used to infuse the milk and the pudding, but you can easily take it out before serving. Cardamom is a great way to add Middle Eastern flair, and if you like flowery nuances, a dash of rose water will provide a scented floral note. Ginger is another option for those who prefer bold aromas and want to give the pudding more character. Essentially, rice pudding can work with many warming and sweet spices, and you can always tweak it with a combo that fits your preference.
Brûlée the top
Crème brûlée is a classic French dessert featuring a smooth custard sealed with a caramelized sugar topping that should crack when you break into it. The idea here is to upgrade your rice pudding by mimicking this beautiful partnership of crunch and creaminess, but you will swap the custard for your favorite rice pudding.
The easiest way to give your pudding a caramel topping is to use the same technique as you would for crème brûlée. Ladle your pudding into one large dish or several small ramekins, and cover evenly with a generous amount of caster sugar. Use your blow torch to melt the sugar, and leave to set. You can also use the oven broiler, though the torch allows easier control of caramelization. The result should be a creamy rice pudding encased with a thick layer of brittle caramel.
If you like the caramel part but don't like the brittle texture, you can skip the sugar and just scorch the top. Most baked puddings will have a nicely caramelized crust, but you can always amp it up with a torch or a broiler for more intense caramel notes.
Dress it up with fresh or dry fruit or fruit jams
Adding a dollop of flavor-packed fruit jam is a perfect idea for an easy rice pudding upgrade. Fruit jams are generally packed with sweetness, but you will also find hints of acidity that would help to break through the creaminess, while also giving the dish more character and an enticing profile. Most fruit jams would work here, but something with more tang, such as forest fruit or raspberry, would be ideal. The options are seemingly endless — you can also play with citrus jams or chunky compotes — but make sure that your choice works with spices and other garnishes in your rice pudding.
Besides jams, fresh fruit is always a good option for a rice pudding garnish. You can play with your favorite combinations. Blueberries, raspberries, and strawberries will deliver plenty of tart flavors and add a nice pop of color. Bananas will surely find a lot of fans, but tropical fruits such as kiwi or pineapple can brighten the whole combination. You can also do a twist on the mango sticky rice, a classic Thai dessert brimming with juicy mango flavors. Along with fresh fruit, don't forget about a wide variety of dry fruits. Raisins are a classic, but you can drop in some cherries, apricots, or prunes for more flavor and a different texture.
Amp up the creaminess with pumpkin purée
Though pumpkin is an excellent ingredient in savory dishes, it thrives in sweet treats where its earthy sweetness finds the perfect partner in sugar. Besides the standard pies and breads, pumpkin purée can make a wonderful ingredient in rice pudding. It will deliver a lot of flavor and can significantly contribute to the overall texture. If you want to avoid fatty butter and cream, pumpkin purée can be a great alternative to impart creaminess without extra calories. You can make the pumpkin purée from scratch, but canned rice puddings are also suitable for this recipe. However, always check if you have the sweetened version so you can adjust the sugar in your recipe. Add the pumpkin purée towards the end and blend in well.
This is the perfect upgrade for colder months. Pumpkin brings out the autumnal feel, and the combination can be boosted with various complementary spices to become an ultimate comforting treat.
Citrus will deliver refreshing zesty notes
Adding citrus zest to a dish is a great way to boost flavor. Citrus juice and the intensely aromatic zest have the power to enliven sweet and savory dishes, but they are especially welcomed in desserts where the zesty note helps to break through all sugary heaviness to make bright and vibrant desserts.
As rice pudding is generally a dessert laden with creaminess, it can significantly benefit from a whiff of tart flavors. Citrus juice might water down the consistency, so we recommended using only citrus zest, which can lend a heap of aromatics. Lemon is something you will occasionally see in rice pudding, but don't ignore lime which can impart more nuanced citrusy notes. Orange is a great alternative to introduce sweeter aromatics and goes exceptionally well with warming spices that are often added to the pudding. You can finely grate the citrus zest and add it directly to the bubbling pudding. If you only want to whiff citrusy aromas, try infusing the milk with whole peeled citrus zest, which you can remove later.
Add some crunch with nuts
Nuts are the perfect partners for creamy desserts. They are the best solution to impart more texture to sloppy and gooey sweet treats such as rice puddings. When it comes to partnering nuts and rice pudding, there are no rules, and you can think of it as a great way to be creative and play with various combinations. As rice pudding usually has a neutral profile, you can opt for pistachios, almonds, pecans, or hazelnuts. You don't want to leave the nuts whole, but you still want them to crunch, so it's best to chop them as roughly. If you don't want to blend them in, even a sprinkle on top can make a fantastic crunchy finish.
Besides the textural component, nuts also add flavor to the pudding. They impart typical nutty notes and a touch of earthy sweetness that perfectly blends with the milky rice. To bring out more nuttiness, briefly toast the nuts before adding them to the pudding. Essentially, nuts will take your subdued pudding and give it a bold and sturdy makeover.
Give it a flavor boost with caramel
Sweet and gooey caramel is always a welcome addition to desserts and can make a fantastic cameo inside or drizzled on top of rice puddings. You can use homemade caramel sauce, but make sure you whip it beforehand or use your preferred store-bought version for a hassle-free experience. In this version, you want to blend in the sauce right before your pudding is ready. Alternatively, you can make a caramel-like base and use it to cook the pudding. Whichever version you choose, caramel will impart an extraordinary depth of flavor and turn your mediocre rice pudding into a serious, grown-up treat. Though the classic version is a fantastic and reliable option, salted caramel can deliver even more power and intensity.
Caramel can be an excellent upgrade to pair with other ideas. It would work exceptionally well with pumpkin to make rich and brawny rice pudding, but you can also cut the sweetness with some tart citrus zest or zingy fresh fruit to balance the combination with refreshing acidity. Serving it with a dollop of whipped cream or a rich chocolate ganache would make a wildly extravagant version.
Add chocolate for bold rice pudding
When looking for the best ingredient that can upgrade a dessert, chocolate is usually the most predictable answer. Unsurprisingly, the tip also works for rice puddings, and in addition to chocolate, it also applies to cocoa powder.
Turning regular rice pudding into an indulgent chocolate version is pretty straightforward. If you want to use chocolate, you should slice or grate it and then toss it directly into hot pudding, mixing vigorously until it melts and each chunk is incorporated. You can always play with intensity and flavors, but dark or milk chocolate are foolproof options. Though chocolate works perfectly in rice pudding, cocoa is a great alternative that will impart a heap of strong chocolate notes but won't change the consistency. If you're using cocoa, make sure to use a suitable variety. Dutch-processed cocoa is the best option to yield a more delicate chocolate flavor. Cocoa should be added at the beginning when you're cooking, mixed together with sugar, milk, and rice. Chocolate-infused rice pudding will work with many flavorings and upgrades, but a dollop of lightly whipped cream perhaps complements it best.
Turn it into rice cheesecake
If cheesecake is your favorite dessert, you might want to try to mimic the same flavor combination in rice pudding. The creamy texture is already there; you just need to add a bit of that cheesy tang to bring the flavors together.
For the perfect cheesecake rice pudding version, you need a cheese with a creamy consistency. Classic cream cheese is a safe option as it has a perfectly smooth texture and a pronounced flavor that is not harsh or overpowering. Mascarpone is also an excellent option that delivers a mountain of creaminess and subdued cheese character, while the tangy ricotta does the opposite with its lighter texture and brighter flavor. Cheese should go to the rice pudding at the very end while the pudding is still hot. You can also blend the cheese with an egg yolk to create a thick emulsion that will give your pudding a custardy texture. Cheesecake rice pudding is versatile and goes well with jam, chocolate, a caramel drizzle, or a handful of chopped nuts.