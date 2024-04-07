What The Cameras Never Showed You On ABC's The Chew

Popular daytime talk and cooking show "The Chew" ran for seven seasons on ABC, from the fall of 2011 to the summer of 2018, taking over the slot that the soap opera "All My Children" used to occupy. Its original hosts — Mario Batali (restaurant owner), Carla Hall ("Top Chef"), Clinton Kelly ("What Not to Wear"), Daphne Oz ("The Dorm Room Diet"), and Michael Symon ("Iron Chef America") — covered a mix of recipes, live cooking demonstrations, and lifestyle news and topics, sometimes bringing in celebrity guests and home chefs to join in on the fun.

Oz, the daughter of famed T.V. personality and politician Dr. Oz, left in August 2017 after the announcement she was pregnant with her third child, and Batali left the show amongst sexual misconduct allegations, but Hall, Kelly, and Symon made a dynamic trio that carried the show through to receive five Daytime Emmy nominations, winning two, and a nomination for a People's Choice Award.

If you were one of the millions of viewers during these years, you may think you know everything there is to know about "The Chew," but there's always more to learn. Read on for some behind-the-scenes tidbits that the cameras never revealed.