The 11 Most Popular Sports Bar Chains Ranked Worst To Best, According To Customer Reviews

Is there anything better than sitting at a sports bar on game day with friends or significant others, splitting wings and bar bites, downing brews, and (respectfully) yelling at the TVs? While great sports bars can be found in every state, there is something to be said for the consistency, quality, and extensive options at nationwide or statewide chains. Chains often want to cast as wide a net as possible for potential guests to dine at their establishments. Thus, the options tend to be more inclusive, leading to better choices for big groups.

Certain chain sports bars have a larger influence, either in the select regions they occupy or overall. If they are not the absolute go-to for people to satisfy their sports-watching sustenance needs, they are always at least the backup due to their multi-location presence. They can also usually host bigger crowds due to their capacity. The biggest and best will also at times have quality differentiation at varying locations. That said, it is still possible to decipher the top options from a diverse collection of reviews. We've ranked these sports bars on food options and overall customer opinion, which we'll touch on more at then end, but for now, let the ranking begin.