How Layer Cakes Became An American Darling

So, what killed the layer cake? Well, nothing, technically, since they are obviously still around. Nonetheless, the introduction of boxed cake mixes in the 1930s as well as their widespread adoption in the post-WWII era led to more emphasis on home baking being quick and effortless. There's no denying that one-pan sheet cakes are a lot less hassle than cakes that have to be stacked, filled, and covered on all sides with frosting. As for layer cakes on restaurant menus, they were on their way out by the 1960s when Julia Child taught us to expect continental desserts such as chantilly aux framboises or charlotte malakoff au chocolat.

By the late '90s, The New York Times was calling the layer cake "endangered," quoting several restaurant chefs who explained that it wasn't fancy enough for fine dining and that if they dared serve it at all, they needed to disguise it with frills and furbelows. Some 30 years later, layer cake is still not something you might find on the menu of an elegant eatery, although a diner might set you up with a slice. Layer cakes remain on the radar of home cooks, but even here they've got competition. Southern Living's list of most popular cake recipes for 2023 has layer cakes outnumbered three to two by other options including cheesecakes, bundt cakes, pound cakes, sheet cakes, upside-down cakes, and no-bake eclair "cakes" made with pudding and graham crackers.